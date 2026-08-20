GET INVOLVED
Be part of the movement helping the next generation find confidence, community, and opportunity through soccer. Join the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation volunteer team and use your time, energy, and passion to create experiences that help young people grow on and off the field. Together, we can use the power of the game to build brighter futures across Tampa Bay.
Join the Sunshine Squad
Be part of the movement that is helping the next generation find growth, connection, and access through soccer. Join our Sunshine Squad, the official volunteer team of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation. Register now and you’ll get updates about volunteer opportunities as well as insider knowledge of what’s new with the Foundation!
“The best part about volunteering with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is that you walk away feeling like you received just as much as you gave. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and being part of that experience is something you don’t forget.”– Jake, Sunshine Squad
“During Pros & Pals, getting a participant out of his wheelchair to dribble and score with the assistance of a pro player is something that his family still talks about. I love that together we always find a way to say ‘YES!'”.– Kat, Sunshine Squad
“My favorite volunteer memory is seeing the kids happy to play soccer. Living life and having fun is what it’s all about.”– Jack, Sunshine Squad
“Volunteering with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is always such a rewarding experience. I love working with the kids, creating a fun environment, and seeing the positive impact on the community!”– Emily, Sunshine Squad
“What surprised me most was the impact on the adults. For a few hours, everything else faded. In a world that can feel heavy, those few hours give us something real, pure joy, purpose, and a reminder of what fulfillment actually feels like.”– Lindsay, Sunshine Squad
“Volunteering with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation has been such a rewarding experience. Rachel and Callie bring incredible passion to coaching and make soccer fun, challenging, and inclusive for every kid. Their support and training empower us volunteers to show up at our best- I’m proud to be part of this community.”– Nicole, Sunshine Squad
Host a Gear Goals Drive
Help us put quality soccer equipment into the hands of young athletes!
With your help, Gear Goals creates more opportunities for kids to get on the field and giving new or gently used gear a bigger purpose. Ready to rally your team, school, business, or community? Host a Gear Goals Drive and help get more kids in the game! Read to host? Use this customizable flyer to get started!
Host a Give Back Event
Turn an ordinary event into an extraordinary opportunity to make a difference for Tampa Bay youth.
Partner with your favorite restaurant, shop, studio, or local business to dedicate an evening to the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, with a portion of proceeds helping expand access to soccer. Pick a date, rally your community, and turn your Give Back Event into something truly special!
FOLLOW THE TAMPA BAY SUN FOUNDATION
Join the Movement. Stay Connected.
Be part of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation’s mission to create space for community growth, connection, and access—both on and off the field. Stay up to date with Foundation impact, upcoming events, and volunteer opportunities!