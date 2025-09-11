PREMIUM SEATING
PREMIUM SEATING opportunities AT SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION FIELD
Discover a new way to experience football with our three exclusive suites, including the all-new Hard Rock Club. Each space is designed to bring you closer to the game while offering the comfort and style of premium hospitality. Whether you’re hosting clients, celebrating with friends, or creating memories with family, our suites provide an unforgettable setting to enjoy the energy of Tampa Bay Sun Football Club. Every detail is crafted with the ambition to deliver the very best experience for our fans and community.
To learn more about Suncoast Credit Union Field suites, please contact us by phone or email.
HARD ROCK CLUB
The Hard Rock Club is a stylish hospitality space with complimentary stadium style bites and non-alcoholic beverages with a private bar access available for purchase. Enjoy a private space, comfy lounge seating, and exclusive game-day touches, all just steps from the action.
Benefits & Amenities Included:
- $150 Hard Rock Gift Card ($50 F&B+ $50 Free Play/Free Bet + $50 SPA)
- One (1) Ticket to the game
- Private Space with personalized service
- Lounge Seating available (couches & high-top tables)
- Food & Non-alcoholic beverage included
- Private Club bar: Alcoholic beverages may be purchased