YOUTH SOCCER CLINICS

Upcoming Community Events

All Tampa Bay Sun Foundation youth clinics are free to play! All skill levels are welcome to join.

Youth clinics listed below are for participants aged 7 – 13 at various locations. Click the link to find more information and register to participate!

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic

February 19th, 2026

Tampa, FL *exact address is sent upon registration

6pm – 7:30pm

For boys and girls ages 7-13 Register Here

Pre-Match Youth Soccer Clinic

February 21st, 2026

Suncoast Credit Union Field – Tampa, FL

3:30pm – 5:00pm

For boys and girls ages 7-13 Register Here

Pre-Match Youth Soccer Clinic

March 18th, 2026

Suncoast Credit Union Field – Tampa, FL

3:30pm – 5:00pm

For boys and girls ages 7-13 Register Here

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic

March 26th, 2026

Brandon, FL *exact address is sent upon registration

6pm – 7:30pm

For boys and girls ages 7-13 Register Here

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic

April 28th, 2026

Pinellas Park, FL *exact address is sent upon registration

6pm – 7:30pm

For boys and girls ages 7-13 Register Here

Interested in Volunteering? Check Out Our Volunteer Sign Up Form