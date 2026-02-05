corporate-logo
YOUTH SOCCER CLINICS

Upcoming Community Events

All Tampa Bay Sun Foundation youth clinics are free to play! All skill levels are welcome to join.
Youth clinics listed below are for participants aged 7 – 13 at various locations. Click the link to find more information and register to participate!

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic
February 19th, 2026
Tampa, FL *exact address is sent upon registration
6pm – 7:30pm
For boys and girls ages 7-13

Register Here

Pre-Match Youth Soccer Clinic
February 21st, 2026
Suncoast Credit Union Field – Tampa, FL
3:30pm – 5:00pm
For boys and girls ages 7-13

Register Here

Pre-Match Youth Soccer Clinic
March 18th, 2026
Suncoast Credit Union Field – Tampa, FL
3:30pm – 5:00pm
For boys and girls ages 7-13

Register Here

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic
March 26th, 2026
Brandon, FL *exact address is sent upon registration
6pm – 7:30pm
For boys and girls ages 7-13

Register Here

Energize The Bay Youth Clinic
April 28th, 2026
Pinellas Park, FL *exact address is sent upon registration
6pm – 7:30pm
For boys and girls ages 7-13

Register Here

