FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT BUY FIRST RESPONDER DISCOUNTED TICKETS

To those who run toward the call, we open our doors with gratitude.

Our Message of Gratitude

Every match we play is made possible by the safety, service, and sacrifice of first responders across Tampa Bay and beyond. From firefighters and police officers to EMTs and paramedics, your courage protects our community. This is our way of saying thank you.

First responders receive an exclusive discount

Because heroes belong in the stands, too.

Every match we play is made possible by the safety, service, and sacrifice of first responders across Tampa Bay and beyond. From firefighters and police officers to EMTs and paramedics, your courage protects our community. This is our way of saying thank you.

Up to 20% off select single match tickets

Available to verified first responders (police, fire, EMS)

Verification completed by presenting badge ID at Ticket Office

First Responder discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.

From the front lines of service to the front row of football—thank you for being part of our Sun family.