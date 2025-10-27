The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club accept formal requests for the donation of Sun memorabilia for use in charitable fundraising events. Due to the large number of requests the team receives on a daily basis, the Sun are only able to accept requests from charitable, nonprofit organizations that directly service clients within the state of Florida.
The following policies and procedures must be used:
- In an effort to be more environmentally friendly and maximize efficiency, we have adopted an online donation request system. Therefore, all donation requests must be submitted through this process. Requests submitted via email, fax, mail or phone will NOT be considered.
- The online donation form must be filled out completely in order for your request to be considered.
- Your nonprofit organization must have 501(c)3 tax exempt status. You must enter your organization’s valid Tax Exempt ID number on the online form in order for your request to be considered.
- Due to the tremendous volume of requests, event coordinators must allow 8 – 10 weeks for processing of their request.
- The Sun do not accept fan merchandise for the purpose of autographing. Items sent to the Sun will be returned to the sender immediately.
- Unless otherwise stated, organizations will receive one item per year in an attempt to help the greatest number of people.
- All national nonprofit organizations submitting a donation request must have an affiliate entity in the counties listed above that retains all funds generated from the event. Donations will not be provided to national organizations who do not currently hold a Florida Consumer Certificate of Exemption.
- Due to the high volume of requests submitted, limited supplies, and other restrictions, donation requests received for the following are not eligible and will be declined: Employee recognition events, company picnics, and/or other events where fundraising is not part of the event or where fundraising does not support a non-profit organization or charitable cause.