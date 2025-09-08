corporate-logo
MILITARY DISCOUNT

Honoring Those Who Serve

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are proud to honor the brave men and women of the armed forces. As a small token of our gratitude, we offer active-duty service members, veterans, and their families discounted single game tickets to Tampa Bay Sun home matches throughout the season.

OFFER DETAILS

  • 20% Off | Discounted tickets available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families
  • Valid for select Tampa Bay Sun home matches during the 2025/26 season
  • Verification completed by presenting Military ID at Ticket Office

Military discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.

Secure Your Military Discount Tickets Today

