Honoring Those Who Serve

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are proud to honor the brave men and women of the armed forces. As a small token of our gratitude, we offer active-duty service members, veterans, and their families discounted single game tickets to Tampa Bay Sun home matches throughout the season.

OFFER DETAILS

20% Off | Discounted tickets available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families

Valid for select Tampa Bay Sun home matches during the 2025/26 season

Verification completed by presenting Military ID at Ticket Office

Military discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.