GET TO KNOW SOLÉ

Tampa Bay Sun FC stands for culture, community, and Sunshine State energy! A mascot who could amplify all three was a must. Enter Solé (pronounced “so-LAY”), our Forever Teammate.

As a sun-loving lizard, Solé reflects the spirit of Tampa Bay. Lizards symbolize agility and renewal. The sun signals warmth, joy, and unity. Together they create Solé: sassy, energetic, independent, and full of love. She brings sideline sparkle to game day and to community life.

Solé is unmistakably Tampa Bay. She draws from sunlit shores, riverfront sunsets, and storms that give way to clear skies. On matchdays, she turns the pitch into a stage, leading chants, landing cartwheels, and hyping the crowd in her style. Off the field, she visits schools, clinics, and neighborhood events, lifting spirits and connecting fans of every age.

Since her debut, Solé has redefined what a team mascot can be. She acts as an extension of the club and its people, with iconic moves, radiant fan interactions, fearless fashion, and moments that travel far beyond the stadium. Wherever Tampa Bay goes, she shines.