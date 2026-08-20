TAMPA BAY SUN FOUNDATION TEAM
RACHEL JOLLEY
Rachel began her journey as a Division I soccer player at the University of South Alabama, where she furthered her deep love for the game and developed her leadership style. That experience laid the groundwork for a career centered around storytelling, impact, and community building.
Since 2016, she has worked as a freelance social media storyteller and content creator, helping brands—from Toyota USA to Travel & Leisure as well as local startups—craft meaningful digital identities. Alongside that, Rachel earned her USSF D License as a youth soccer coach and has been recognized with honors like PCAC Coach of the Year and the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double-Goal Coach award for her commitment to both player development and character building.
In 2023, she founded Rise Up Soccer Club, a free-to-play program focused on empowering girls at Title 1 schools through soccer and mentorship. Her leadership there led to her current role as Program & Marketing Director for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, where she leads the organization through building inclusive, community-driven initiatives that expand access to soccer and support local youth.
When Rachel is not at the soccer field, she prioritizes spending quality time with her family and friends in addition to nurturing her love for nature and the great outdoors.
CALLIE LUPICA
Callie Lupica serves as the Impact Giving Liaison at the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, where she builds meaningful partnerships with community members passionate about creating opportunities for youth and women in sports. A graduate of the University of Tampa with a B.A. in Psychology, Callie brings over eight years of nonprofit experience, previously serving with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County. She is dedicated to leading by example, and being part of organizations that bring a community together through action.
At the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, Callie is excited to merge her love for community-building with the powerful platform of soccer, ensuring that young athletes have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive both on and off the field.