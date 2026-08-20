Rachel began her journey as a Division I soccer player at the University of South Alabama, where she furthered her deep love for the game and developed her leadership style. That experience laid the groundwork for a career centered around storytelling, impact, and community building.

Since 2016, she has worked as a freelance social media storyteller and content creator, helping brands—from Toyota USA to Travel & Leisure as well as local startups—craft meaningful digital identities. Alongside that, Rachel earned her USSF D License as a youth soccer coach and has been recognized with honors like PCAC Coach of the Year and the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double-Goal Coach award for her commitment to both player development and character building.

In 2023, she founded Rise Up Soccer Club, a free-to-play program focused on empowering girls at Title 1 schools through soccer and mentorship. Her leadership there led to her current role as Program & Marketing Director for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, where she leads the organization through building inclusive, community-driven initiatives that expand access to soccer and support local youth.

When Rachel is not at the soccer field, she prioritizes spending quality time with her family and friends in addition to nurturing her love for nature and the great outdoors.