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Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

Tampa Bay's first division professional women's soccer team. Kicking off in 2024

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TAMPA BAY SUN FOUNDATION TEAM

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RACHEL JOLLEY

PROGRAM & MARKETING DIRECTOR
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CALLIE LUPICA

COMMUNITY IMPACT MANAGER

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