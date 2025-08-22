TEACHER DISCOUNT buy teacher discounted tickets

Thank You for Inspiring the Next Generation

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are proud to celebrate and support the teachers who make a difference every day. As a gesture of gratitude, educators can enjoy exclusive discounted tickets to home matches all season long.

Offer Details

20% Off | Discounted tickets available to teachers and educators

Valid for all Tampa Bay Sun home matches during the 2025/26 season

Verification completed by utilizing your educator email address

The Teacher Discount is available to Educators in the following counties:

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Pasco County

Polk County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Hernando County

Citrus County

Teacher discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.