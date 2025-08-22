TEACHER DISCOUNT
Thank You for Inspiring the Next Generation
The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are proud to celebrate and support the teachers who make a difference every day. As a gesture of gratitude, educators can enjoy exclusive discounted tickets to home matches all season long.
Offer Details
- 20% Off | Discounted tickets available to teachers and educators
- Valid for all Tampa Bay Sun home matches during the 2025/26 season
- Verification completed by utilizing your educator email address
The Teacher Discount is available to Educators in the following counties:
- Hillsborough County
- Pinellas County
- Pasco County
- Polk County
- Manatee County
- Sarasota County
- Hernando County
- Citrus County
Teacher discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.