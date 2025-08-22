corporate-logo
Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

Tampa Bay's first division professional women's soccer team. Kicking off in 2024

Flex Plans with the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

TEACHER DISCOUNT

Thank You for Inspiring the Next Generation

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are proud to celebrate and support the teachers who make a difference every day. As a gesture of gratitude, educators can enjoy exclusive discounted tickets to home matches all season long.

Offer Details

  • 20% Off | Discounted tickets available to teachers and educators
  • Valid for all Tampa Bay Sun home matches during the 2025/26 season
  • Verification completed by utilizing your educator email address

The Teacher Discount is available to Educators in the following counties:

  • Hillsborough County
  • Pinellas County
  • Pasco County
  • Polk County
  • Manatee County
  • Sarasota County
  • Hernando County
  • Citrus County

Teacher discount cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.

Verify Your Teacher Status and Save on Tickets

