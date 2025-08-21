STUDENT RUSH

Score Discounted Tampa Bay Sun Tickets All Season Long

Join our Student Rush program for the 2025/26 season and unlock exclusive $16 tickets designed for college students.

Student Rush tickets go on sale the morning of each home match at 10:00 am and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are non-transferable. Sign up today with your .edu email address to receive email alerts and be the first to access the best seats available every match.

For even faster access, download the Tampa Bay Sun app and enable push notifications to grab your tickets instantly.

Eligibility

You must have a valid .edu email address to register.

High school students without a .edu email may purchase Student Rush tickets on-site at Riverfront Stadium by presenting a valid Student ID starting three hours before kickoff, while supplies last.

Student Rush tickets are general admission unless otherwise noted.

Sign up now to receive special offers, ticket alerts, and be automatically entered to win an autographed jersey at the end of the semester.