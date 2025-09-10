ACCESSIBILITY ADA
SERVICES FOR GUESTS WITH DISABILITIES
The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are committed to welcoming fans of all abilities, including those with autism and other neuro-diversities. Please call Ticketing Office to discuss any accommodations that may make your match experience more enjoyable. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Sun FC team has been working with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at the University of South Florida (CARD-USF) on the following supports:
- A match day social guide is available to help fans prepare for the social and sensory demands of a typical match experience at Riverfront Stadium
- Select sensory tools are available first come first served at the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation booth
If at any point during a match you or a loved one begin to experience sensory overload or significant distress, please seek out a staff member for assistance. We will do everything we can to meet your needs with respect, compassion, and discretion.
Entrances for guests with disabilities with general tickets are located at the southwest gate near the parking garage.
Guests with disabilities may be dropped off near the stadium at designated parking lot entrance close to the southwest gate.
ADA parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis in the designated southwest parking lot close to the stadium. A disabled parking permit is required. Please have proper identification. ADA parking cannot be purchased in advance.
Please contact our Ticketing Team for Accessible & Companion Seating. Call (813) 214-8860 or email ticketing@tampabaysunfc.com.
Visit the Guest Services tent in the northwest corner near the flagpole, or speak with a Sun staff member who will promptly alert emergency services to assist you.
Service animals for guests with disabilities are allowed on property. All other animals are prohibited.
Please fill out the Special Needs Request Form located on this page. We do not store or hold any medications or medical items. Complimentary cups of ice are available at concession stands.
Sensory bags are also available for check-out at each guest services booth (including clubs). Guests must leave their driver’s license at the booth to check out a bag, and return the bag to the guest services booth at the end of their time in the room to regain their driver’s license.
This must be submitted at least 72 hours (not including weekends) prior to the game or event. We can not guarantee your request if this form is submitted less than 72 hours prior to the game or event
Please fill out the special needs request form by clicking on this link.
Wheelchair storage is available at Guest Services. Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is not responsible for wheelchairs and patrons leaving them at Guest Services do so at their own risk.