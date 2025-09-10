ACCESSIBILITY ADA

SERVICES FOR GUESTS WITH DISABILITIES

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are committed to welcoming fans of all abilities, including those with autism and other neuro-diversities. Please call Ticketing Office to discuss any accommodations that may make your match experience more enjoyable. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Sun FC team has been working with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at the University of South Florida (CARD-USF) on the following supports:

A match day social guide is available to help fans prepare for the social and sensory demands of a typical match experience at Riverfront Stadium

Select sensory tools are available first come first served at the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation booth

If at any point during a match you or a loved one begin to experience sensory overload or significant distress, please seek out a staff member for assistance. We will do everything we can to meet your needs with respect, compassion, and discretion.