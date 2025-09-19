FIRST MATCH ON US
Never been to a game? Your first Sun FC match is on us.
You’re invited to experience Tampa Bay Soccer at Suncoast Credit Union Field and see what makes it unlike any other event in Tampa Bay.
The chants. The energy. The community. Come see it for yourself.
No catch. Just a chance to check it out and see what Tampa Bay Sun is all about. You might find your new favorite thing to do in town.
Why should I do it?
- Your First Match Is Free – No strings, just soccer.
- Sports Atmosphere Like No Other – Experience the excitement and atmosphere that only Tampa Bay Sun Football Club can provide
- Exclusive First-Time Fan Perks – Special activations, giveaways, discounts & more!
- Easy Sign-Up – No hassle, just a simple registration to get your free tickets.
How Does First Match On Us Work?
- Sign Up – Register now for the First Match On Us program. You’ll receive an email confirmation as well as a text confirming you’re registered.
- Confirm Eligibility – You’ll get an email confirming your First Match On Us eligibility with your unique code & link!
- Choose Your Match – Matches will be available to claim 10 days out from the event date. You’ll receive a reminder text 10 days out from each eligible match to get your ticket – view our schedule here.
- Bring a Friend – Claim up to two free tickets and purchase up to four more to bring friends and family to experience matchday with you!
- Join the Party – Get ready to chant, cheer, and experience soccer like never before!
Currently Eligible Matches
Check the inbox of the email you registered with for your unique link and code to redeem. Matches will become available to redeem approximately ten days out from the match date. This page will be updated periodically as new matches become available.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
First-timers residing in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas or Polk County.
Only those who have never had a ticket to a Tampa Bay Sun FC match at Suncoast Credit Union Field are eligible for our First Match On Us program.
Yes, a limited number of First Match On Us tickets are allotted for each match. Redemption is subject to availability on a match-by-match basis.
All remaining Gainbridge Super League regular season home matches are eligible for First Match On Us!
Once you’ve selected your match for First Match On Us and selected your seats, send an email to tickets@tampabaysunfc.com with your information and the date of the match you chose, and we will work to accommodate this request. Please note that ADA seating is limited, and is only available on a first come, first served basis.
You can claim up to two free tickets with your code, and you’re able to purchase an additional four tickets at a special discounted rate!
Supporters Section seating is our general-admission, standing only sections in the stadium. It’s the home of The Supporters Collective, and they provide the soundtrack for the entire stadium before, during, and after the match. You can expect chants, flags, and more. The general seating option will ensure a dedicated seat with your ticket and is recommended for a family-friendly experience!
Please email tickets@tampabaysunfc.com and we can make a one-time exception to cancel your order and allow you to re-select the match of your choice.
Once you receive your unique code via email, you can follow the link found in the same email to claim your tickets. Don’t forget to copy and paste your discount code to use at checkout!
You can expect an automated email with instructions on how to access your tickets. The best way is through the SeatGeek App, where you can choose tickets and log into your Tampa Bay Sun FC account. This will give you the best flexibility to manage your tickets. Please note that a limited number of tickets per match will be available, which can be claimed on a first come, first served basis.
Unfortunately, we are unable to move seat locations once you’ve selected your seats.
Yes, you can forward your tickets to another fan that has never attended a match to attend with you. Tickets are not eligible for resale, and any tickets found in violation will be canceled.
You should receive an email to the email entered during the First Match On Us registration process. You should receive emails welcoming you to Tampa Bay Sun FC’s email newsletter as well as to the First Match On Us Program. You will receive an email at the address you used during the registration process that contains your unique link to claim your First Match On Us tickets. If you did not receive an email or text message, please email Tickets@tampabaysunfc.com.