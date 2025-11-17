sunshine deck

The Sunshine Deck offers a warm and elevated vantage point that feels true to Tampa Bay. This open-air terrace welcomes groups up to 75 people with clear sight lines to the pitch and a relaxed atmosphere that brings people together. It is an ideal setting for corporate gatherings, celebrations, or community outings that want to feel connected to the match while enjoying a private space of their own. The Sunshine Deck creates room for conversation, shared energy, and memorable moments as the game unfolds below.