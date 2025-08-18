Club Survey Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Where do you live? (ZIP Code) *How would you describe your relationship with Tampa Bay Sun Football Club? *Season Ticket MemberSingle Match AttendeeWatch from HomeSocial Media SupporterNew Fan / First-SeasonHow many Sun FC home matches did you attend in the 2024/25 season? *01-23-56-88+MatchdayLet’s talk about the experience—from the first whistle to the final cheer.How would you rate your matchday experience last season? *Rate 1 out of 5Rate 2 out of 5Rate 3 out of 5Rate 4 out of 5Rate 5 out of 5(1 Star = Poor, 5 Star = Exceptional) Any the Tampa How would you rate the value of Tampa Bay Sun FC tickets for the price you paid? *Excellent valueGood valueFair valuePoor valueNot sure / Prefer not to answerWhat did you enjoy most about coming to Sun FC matches? *How could we improve the matchday experience for this season? *Which of these made your matchday special? *Stadium atmosphereConcessions / Food optionsMerchandise / RetailActivations and entertainmentAccessibility / Ease of entrySupporter culture and chantsFamily experiencePlayer access and autographsPromotions & Theme NightsStaying ConnectedYour voice matters long after the final whistle.What kind of content do you enjoy the most from us? (Select top 3) *Behind-the-scenes with playersHighlights & matchday coverageCommunity impact storiesMerchandise & kit dropsClub news and updatesGiveaways and promotionsStadium and project updatesWhere do you get your Club news? *InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookEmail NewsletterYouTubeClub WebsiteText / SMS AlertsTicket Account ExecutiveClub Identity & CommunityTampa Bay Sun FC is more than a club – it’s a movement.What does the Tampa Bay Sun mean to you? *Which moment from this season meant the most to you? *Do you feel the club reflects and celebrates the Tampa Bay community? *AlwaysSometimesNot yetUnsureFinal ThoughtsWe rise because of supporters like you.If you could change or add one thing for this season, what would it be? *Any final words, ideas, or feedback for the club?Submit